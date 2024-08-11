Central California farmer shows support for former president, creates large 'TRUMP' sign in field

A California farmer planted his endorsement of former President Trump with a mile-long "TRUMP" design in his Central Valley field.

The field, which is located in Kings County just south of Corcoran, started grabbing attention after aerial footage of the massive "TRUMP" sign went viral on social media. The property is owned by Gilkey Farm Inc.

Ralph Gilkey, a third-generation farmer, and his son told KFSN they had spent a day mapping out the design on a computer and outlining the letters on the field.

Gilkey and his son had been working on the design to show support for the former president and current presidential hopeful for several weeks.

The sign is approximately a mile long by a half-mile wide and each letter is nearly 900 feet wide, Gilkey told KFSN.

Fox News Digital reached out to Gilkey Farm Inc. for comment.

Trump and current Vice President Harris are neck and neck in key swing states, according to a poll released Wednesday.

A survey conducted by Ipsos found the Republican presidential nominee and his Democrat opponent are in a dead-heat struggle for seven swing states: Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada.

Harris receives 42% of the vote share in the seven swing states compared to Trump's 40% and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy's 5%.

Ipsos said in its report that the "margin on the ballot is well within the margin of error, indicating a race that is too close to call."

Last week, Trump told "FOX & Friends" that the media is trying to turn Harris into a liberal version of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and that the Democrat nominee hasn’t given an interview since President Biden dropped out of the race on July 21.

"I don’t know how she debates. I heard she’s sort of a nasty person but not a good debater, but we’ll see because we’ll be debating her, I guess, in the pretty near future. It’s going to be announced fairly soon, but we’ll be debating her," Trump said.

Trump previously agreed to debate Harris on Sept. 4 in Pennsylvania with Fox News anchor Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum serving as moderators. Harris has yet to agree to the Sept. 4 debate.

Fox News Digital's Timothy Nerozzi and Brian Flood contributed to this report.