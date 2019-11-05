CBP seizes 2,133 pounds of cocaine valued at $31M at Port of Savannah

A record 2,133 pounds of cocaine, valued at about $31 million, was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the Port of Savannah last week, the department announced.

“Drug Trafficking Organizations are relentless in their attempts to smuggle drugs into the U.S.,” said Christopher Kennally, Area Port Director Savannah. “Through hard work, dedication and tireless efforts of Customs and Border Protection officers in Savannah, we will continue to hit back at the Drug Trafficking Organizations by intercepting their dangerous drugs at our ports of entry before they can harm our communities.”

DOJ ANNOUNCES SPIKE IN PROSECUTION OF IMMIGRATION-RELATED OFFENSES, HIGHEST ON RECORD

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that officers found the drugs hidden in a shipment of metal waste and scrap from South America on Oct. 29. The shipment included 21 duffel bags that contained a total of 818 cocaine bricks.

“In response to emerging narcotics smuggling trends and threats in the maritime environment, Customs and Border Protection has enhanced our enforcement strategy on targeting high-risk shipments from source narcotics nations that are either destined to Ports in the United States, or that pass through sovereign United States waters,” added Donald. F. Yando, Director of Field Operations Atlanta. “The scourge of illicit narcotics is a very serious international health and security threat, and CBP will continue to partner with our federal, state, local and international partners by intercepting these dangerous drugs when and where we can.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year, CBP seized an average of 4,657 pounds of narcotics every day across the nation.

Click for more from Fox 5 Atlanta.