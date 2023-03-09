Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Published

Carjacking suspect in Arizona crashes at US border following high-speed chase

The truck rolled several times and hit 4 other vehicles during the AZ crash

Associated Press
Police pursuit of a person suspected in a carjacking Wednesday ended in a crash involving multiple vehicles at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint outside Huachuca City on State Route 90, according to police.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the suspect was seriously injured and others had minor injuries, KVOA-TV reported.

Sierra Vista police said around 9 a.m. Wednesday, a man was attacked and his truck was stolen near an Autozone store.

A carjacking suspect in Arizona lost control of the truck and rolled over several times during a high-speed chase Wednesday.

Police began alerting other agencies and say a state trooper saw a truck speeding and began chasing it.

When the driver got near the checkpoint, he tried to drive through a median but lost control of the truck, police said.

The truck then rolled several times, hitting four other vehicles. Police said the suspect was the only one with serious injuries and he was flown to a Tucson hospital.

Police said the suspect had been arrested Monday and accused of having narcotic drugs. He was released Tuesday but his car had been impounded, police said.