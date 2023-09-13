Expand / Collapse search
Pennsylvania

Captured Pennsylvania prison escapee Danelo Cavalcante's new mugshot released

Danelo Cavalcante was taken into custody on Wednesday

Adam Sabes
Published
Officials in Pennsylvania released the mugshot for convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante after he was captured on Wednesday morning, nearly two weeks after he escaped from Chester County Prison.

Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County Prison the morning of Aug. 31, and the U.S. Marshals Service says he's also wanted for a homicide in Brazil. Cavalcante was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2021 and sentenced to life in prison.

Cavalcante was captured on Wednesday shortly after 8:00 a.m.

He is in custody of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections and is housed at SCI Phoenx, a maximum-security prison in the state, according to officials.

Danelo Cavalcante

Officials in Pennsylvania released the mugshot for convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante after he was captured on Wednesday morning, nearly two weeks after he escaped from Chester County Prison.

"The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) has assumed custody of Danelo Cavalcante as of 3:00 PM on September 13, 2023 to serve his mandatory life sentence for first-degree murder. Cavalcante – Inmate Number QP8931 – is currently housed at SCI Phoenix, a maximum-security prison in Montgomery County," the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections wrote.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace and Jennifer Johnson contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.