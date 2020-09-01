Firefighter killed battling California wildfire, another injured

A firefighter was killed and another injured Monday while battling a wildfire in a Northern California forest, according to officials.

The U.S. Forest Service said in a statement the firefighters were battling the August Complex Fire, which is burning in the Mendocino National Forest.

"USDA Forest Service officials on the Mendocino National Forest are deeply saddened to confirm the death of a firefighter on the August Complex," the agency said in a news release.

The second firefighter is getting treatment, according to the USFS. No further details were released.

The August Complex was initially 37 different wildfires in the Mendocino National Forest that started on Aug. 17 after storms brought widespread lightning strikes across Northern California.

Many have been contained or have merged, according to the agency.

As of Monday evening, the fire has consumed 236,288 acres with 20% containment, according to the USFS.

The Forest Service said the blaze was burning in chaparral, timber, and tall grass.

After a weak cold front moved through the area, slightly above-normal temperatures along with dry conditions are expected on Tuesday. A light wind may also impact fire containment efforts.

Cal Fire said Tuesday that the LNU Lightning Complex fires that have burned 375,209 acres are now 66% contained, while the SCU Lightning Complex fires that have scorched 383,157 acres are 65% contained.

The fires burning in rugged hills north of San Francisco have destroyed more than 1,200 homes and other structures and killed five people since igniting two weeks ago.

After the lightning storms sparked the blazes, more than 1 million acres have burned and seven deaths statewide have been attributed to the blazes.

The LNU Lightning Complex near Santa Rosa and the SCU Lightning Complex near San Jose grew to become the second and third largest fires by acreage in state history.

Nearly 2,800 firefighters are battling the blazes in the northern part of the state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.