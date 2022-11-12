Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California repair center engulfed in flames

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A massive fire broke out at a building in California Friday evening, as firefighters attempted to control the blaze.

A repair center in the city of San Juan Capistrano caught fire shortly before 8 p.m. local time, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. 

Soon after, the blaze was declared a three-alarm fire.

CALIFORNIA BOAT CAPTAIN IN 2019 FIRE THAT KILLED 34 PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO ‘SEAMAN’S MANSLAUGHTER'

A massive fire broke out at a building in California Friday evening, as firefighters attempted to control the blaze. (Orange County Fire Authority)

Fire crews took a defensive approach in controlling the blaze at the commercial structure, with the goal of containing the fire to the building of origin. 

There were around 80 firefighters at the scene.

SYMRISE CHEMICAL PLANT FIRE IN GEORGIA UNDER INVESTIGATION AS AUTHORITIES REVEAL ‘CHEMICAL SOURCE’

A repair center in the city of San Juan Capistrano caught fire shortly before 8 p.m. local time, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.  (Orange County Fire Authority)

The business, Prestige Collision South, was in danger of collapsing at around 9 p.m. local time.

The Fire Authority reported shortly after that a building knockdown had been declared.

Fire crews took a defensive approach in controlling the blaze at the commercial structure, with the goal of containing the fire to the building of origin.  (Orange County Fire Authority)

No injuries have been reported, according to the Fire Authority.