California officials seize more than 250 pounds of meth

More than 250 pounds of methamphetamine were seized by authorities in California following a traffic stop, San Bernardino police announced Monday.

Officers with the department's Narcotics Unit pulled over a driver suspected of transporting a large number of illegal drugs into San Bernardino.

When officers carried out a search of the vehicle, they discovered 15 pounds of meth in a large black trash bag.

Police then obtained and served a search warrant at the suspect's home, where an additional 244 pounds of meth was found. Officers also seized more than $8,000 in cash that was discovered on the property.

The overall street value of the seized narcotics is estimated at nearly $803,000, according to police.

The suspect was arrested on felony charges and was booked in jail. His car was also towed.