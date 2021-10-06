California man sues psychic who said she could remove witch's curse from ex

A California man is suing a Los Angeles psychic he paid for fraud beacuse she allegedly claimed she could remove a witch’s curse put on him by his ex-girlfriend for $5,100.

Last month, Mauro Restrepo found psychic Sophia Adams’ website that billed her as a "Ph.D. Life Coach" and "psychic love coach," according to the City News Service in Los Angeles.

"This made plaintiff more confident that he was speaking with a professional that could help him," the lawsuit filed Friday in the Torrance Superior Court stated.

Adams gave Restrepo a tarot reading when he visited her office in Palos Verdes Estates and told him he had "mala suerte," or "bad luck" put there by his ex-girlfriend when she hired a curse-casting witch.

Adams allegedly claimed his family would be "unhappy and in danger" unless he paid her $5,100 to remove the curse, the news service reported.

Restrepo reportedly paid Adams a $1,000 deposit but she "did not in any way help (his) marriage," the lawsuit said.

Restrepo says he has suffered anxiety and sleepless night and is also suing for intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress along with negligence and civil conspiracy.

He is asking for $25,000 in damages.

The lawsuit also names Adams’ business Psychic Love Specialist by Sophia, her husband, her daughter and her landlords for her business, arguing that they all knew she was using her position to take advantage of clients but did nothing to stop her, the news service reported.