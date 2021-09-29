Expand / Collapse search
‘Missing’ Turkish man joined search party for himself

Beyhan Mutlu was believed missing when he wandered away drunk in a forest from his group of friends

By Bradford Betz , Jackie Salo | Fox News
A Turkish man who got drunk and wandered into the forest later unknowingly joined a search party to find himself, according to bizarre local reports. 

Beyhan Mutlu, 50, who lives in the northwestern Bursa province, was reported missing Tuesday after he wandered away from his friends, the Daily Sabah reported.

A search operation was formed to find him. Mutlu joined a group of volunteers not realizing he was the person they were searching for, according to the outlet. 

A Turkish man reported missing in a forest joined the same search party organized to find him.

A Turkish man reported missing in a forest joined the same search party organized to find him. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

At some point, volunteers began shouting his name. Mutlu became confused and whom they were looking for, Turkish channel news channel NTV reported.

"I am here," he reportedly told them.

Police realized the man they were looking for had joined his own search party and gave him a ride home. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.