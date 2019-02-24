California man accused of DUI drove car with anti-DUI sign

A drunken-driving arrest in California took a surprising turn when it emerged that the suspect was driving a car that warned against drunken driving.

The driver had been weaving across lanes on Interstate 80 around 4 a.m. Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol's Oakland bureau.

The advertisement on top of the vehicle, from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, read: "I should probably get a ride home" (with "probably" crossed off). It also said, "Buzzed driving is drunk driving."

"Ironic for someone driving drunk with a sign encouraging not to drink & drive," highway patrol wrote.

The unnamed driver's blood alcohol limit was past the limit, Officer Herman Baza told Bay City News. He said that the highway safety administration pays people to display the anti-drunk driving signs.

"It's a good message, but he's not necessarily the best role model," Baza said. "He was weaving all over the place. We caught him early enough that we prevented him from crashing."