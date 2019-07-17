California girl, 9, dies after being electrocuted in pool: police

A 9-year-old California girl was electrocuted to death while swimming in a pool Sunday, police said.

The accident happened in Citrus Heights, about 20 miles northeast of Sacramento. Authorities responded to a call Sunday afternoon “regarding a 9-year-old girl who had apparently been electrocuted and subsequently drowned as a result,” police said.

Firefighters found the girl unconscious. They tried to revive her at the scene, KOVR reported. She was taken to a hospital where she died, the report said.

Police said a light fixture in the pool was being repaired when the girl was electrocuted.

“It appears there was a light that was being repaired” which the girl had apparently touched, police spokesman Lt. Kris Frey said.

Citrus Heights police have preliminarily ruled the girl’s death as a tragic accident. The girl’s identity was not released. An investigation is ongoing.