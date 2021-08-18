Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California family of 3 and their dog found dead in remote hiking area in state

The scene is being treated as a hazmat and coroner investigation

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A California family of three that had been reported missing this week was found dead Tuesday along with their dog in a remote area of the Sierra National Forest, according to authorities. 

The family was reported missing by a friend Monday night and search teams located their vehicle near a Sierra National Forest gate leading to Hites Cove in California. 

John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, 1-year-old daughter Miju, and their family dog were later found dead near an area known as Devil’s Gulch in the Southfork of the Merced River drainage, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office.

CALIFORNIA MAN ARRESTED NEARLY 2 DECADES AFTER WOMAN'S MURDER DUE TO ADVANCES IN DNA TECHNOLOGY

"This is never the outcome we want or the news we want to deliver, my heart breaks for their family," said Sheriff Jeremy Briese. "Our Sheriff’s Chaplains and staff are working with their family and will continue to support them during this heartbreaking time."

A cause of death isn't clear at this time, so the scene is being treated as a hazmat and coroner investigation, authorities said.

"It could be a carbon monoxide situation. That’s one of the reasons why we’re treating it as a hazmat situation," said Kristie Mitchell, a spokeswoman with the sheriff’s office.

US ARMY SOLDIER GOES MISSING IN MISSOURI RIVER; KAYAK, BACKPACK FOUND

Mitchell added that the bodies were found in a remote area with no cell phone service. The area was located near the Hite Cove trail, which is known for having wildflower displays in the spring. 

Sierra National Forest (U.S Department of Agriculture, Forest Service)

Sierra National Forest (U.S Department of Agriculture, Forest Service)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff's office is conducting the investigation with the assistance of the California Department of Justice. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital

Your Money