California
Published

California driver rams car into Starbucks, injuring two

Santa Clara County Sheriff in California said that the driver was not injured in the crash and was cooperating with investigators

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
A driver rammed a car through the window of a Cupertino, California Starbucks on Thursday afternoon injuring two people, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. 

    On Thursday, Santa Clara County Sheriff shared images of a car that crashed into a Starbucks in Cupertino, California.  (Santa Clara County Sheriff)

    Santa Clara County Sheriff shared on Twitter images of a car crashing into a Starbucks.  (Santa Clara County Sheriff)

Two injured bystanders were transported to the hospital. The driver did not sustain any injury.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators.

Authorities said they are still trying to determine what happened.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 