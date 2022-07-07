California driver rams car into Starbucks, injuring two

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A driver rammed a car through the window of a Cupertino, California Starbucks on Thursday afternoon injuring two people, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

CALIFORNIA ROCKET EXPLODES MOMENTS AFTER LAUNCH FROM VANDENBERG'S SPACE FORCE BASE

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Two injured bystanders were transported to the hospital. The driver did not sustain any injury.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators.

Authorities said they are still trying to determine what happened.