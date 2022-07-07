California driver rams car into Starbucks, injuring two
Santa Clara County Sheriff in California said that the driver was not injured in the crash and was cooperating with investigators
A driver rammed a car through the window of a Cupertino, California Starbucks on Thursday afternoon injuring two people, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.
Two injured bystanders were transported to the hospital. The driver did not sustain any injury.
The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators.
Authorities said they are still trying to determine what happened.