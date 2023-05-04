Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sex Crimes
Published

California dance instructor accused of sexually assaulting multiple young students

Mark Chavarria, 40, is being held on $5 million bail

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
Shannon Grove: Dems not willing to put a strikeable offense for sex crimes is appalling Video

Shannon Grove: Dems not willing to put a strikeable offense for sex crimes is appalling

State Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Calif., weighs-in on California Democrats reducing penalties for sex crimes and shares details on a bipartisan bill to crack down on human trafficking on The Next Revolution.

A southern California dance instructor has been arrested after police say he sexually assaulted students at his dance studio.

Mark Chavarria, the 40-year-old owner of the Chavarria Institute of the Arts dance studio in Anaheim, California, was arrested Tuesday on sexual assault charges, according to a press release from the Anaheim Police Department

NEARLY 350 K-12 EDUCATORS ARRESTED ON CHILD SEX CRIMES IN 2022

Mark Chavarria mug shot

Mark Chavarria, 40, is accused of sexually assaulting students at his dance studio. (Anaheim Police Department)

Chavarria, who is from Riverside, California, is alleged to have sexually assaulted multiple girls between the ages of 12 and 14.

Chavarria was booked at the Anaheim Police Department Detention Facility and is being held on $5 million bail. 

PENNSYLVANIA HIGH SCHOOL TRACK COACH ALLEGEDLY HAD SEX WITH STUDENT FOR YEAR: COPS

Chavarria dance studio seen from street

Chavarria Institute of the Arts dance studio at 160 S. Old Springs Road in Anaheim. (Google Earth)

Authorities believe that Chavarria, who taught at several dance studios in both California and Arizona, has victimized additional individuals. 

Anyone with information on Chavarria’s potential crimes is being asked to call the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1969.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

anaheim police car

Anaheim Police cruiser (Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The dance studio's website says it offers classes in dance, music and performing arts for all ages, toddler through adult, in styles that include ballet, contemporary, hip-hop, jazz, jazz funk, lyrical, musical theater, tap, technique, tumbling, glee/voice and instrumental music.

"We're not just a studio, we're a family!" the website says.

The studio did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.