California authorities arrest traveling carnival worker accused of sexually abusing children: police

California authorities announced Friday that they arrested a traveling carnival worker accused of molesting children.

Suspect James Donnelly was arrested on Dec. 23. In a statement released on Facebook, San Bernardino Police Department explained that officers were dispatched to a victim's residence after learning about the sexual abuse allegations.

After speaking to the first victim, authorities later found two other people who alleged they were sexually abused by Donnelly.

"After further investigation, two more victims, both male and female, were discovered and reported crimes against James Donnelly that spanned over seven years," police said in a release. "The victims were approximately ten years old when the sexual abuse started."

After nearly two months of investigating, police arrested Donnelly while he was setting up a New Year's Eve festival shortly before Christmas.

"On December 23, 2023, Donnelly was located and arrested at a local Southern California Fair Ground setting up for a New Year's Eve festival," the police's statement continued. "Donnelly has worked for traveling carnivals for the past 30 years."

The carnivals took place in Idaho, Montana, Colorado, Wyoming and Utah, in addition to California. Authorities say that the suspect dated women who had children, and targeted the minors while staying at their homes.

"Throughout the years, Donnelly met women who lived near the carnivals and would stay short or long-term," police said. "The relationship he built with these women allowed him to have access to children who he would sexually assault."

San Bernardino police are actively searching for additional victims. Anyone with information about other crimes is encouraged to contact police by calling 909-384-5631.