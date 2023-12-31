Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

California authorities arrest traveling carnival worker accused of sexually abusing children: police

Police say James Donnelly targeted children of the women he dated

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

California authorities announced Friday that they arrested a traveling carnival worker accused of molesting children.

Suspect James Donnelly was arrested on Dec. 23. In a statement released on Facebook, San Bernardino Police Department explained that officers were dispatched to a victim's residence after learning about the sexual abuse allegations.

After speaking to the first victim, authorities later found two other people who alleged they were sexually abused by Donnelly.

"After further investigation, two more victims, both male and female, were discovered and reported crimes against James Donnelly that spanned over seven years," police said in a release. "The victims were approximately ten years old when the sexual abuse started."

CALIFORNIA BOY, 14, ARRESTED FOR KILLING PARENTS, CRITICALLY INJURING SISTER

James Donnelly photo

Carnival worker James Donnelly was arrested Dec. 23 in California. (San Bernardino Police Department)

After nearly two months of investigating, police arrested Donnelly while he was setting up a New Year's Eve festival shortly before Christmas.

"On December 23, 2023, Donnelly was located and arrested at a local Southern California Fair Ground setting up for a New Year's Eve festival," the police's statement continued. "Donnelly has worked for traveling carnivals for the past 30 years."

The carnivals took place in Idaho, Montana, Colorado, Wyoming and Utah, in addition to California. Authorities say that the suspect dated women who had children, and targeted the minors while staying at their homes.

EX-CALIFORNIA COLLEGE STUDENT ACCUSED OF FATAL STABBINGS DEEMED COMPETENT TO STAND TRIAL

San Bernardino Police Department exteriors

San Bernardino Police Department announced Donnelly's arrest on Friday. (Google Maps)

"Throughout the years, Donnelly met women who lived near the carnivals and would stay short or long-term," police said. "The relationship he built with these women allowed him to have access to children who he would sexually assault."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

San Bernardino police are actively searching for additional victims. Anyone with information about other crimes is encouraged to contact police by calling 909-384-5631.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.