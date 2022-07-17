Expand / Collapse search
California
California amusement park forced to close after fights cause panic, reports of shots fired

Knott's Berry Farm closed three hours early due to 'unruly behavior' and altercations between teenagers

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
A California amusement park was forced to close early after multiple fights broke out, causing panic.

Buena Park police also said numerous 911 callers also reported shots fired at Knott's Berry Farm, though investigators determined no shooting occurred at the amusement park. 

"We’re currently working an incident at Knott's Berry Farm involving multiple fights in the park," the Buena Park Police Department said. "A report of shots fired was reported with numerous 911 callers. Officers were on scene during the calls and determined there was no shooting." 

"Knotts Berry Farm has closed for the night, and we ask you avoid the area until further notice," the department added in its public advisory published Saturday evening. 

A view of the entrance as park-goers ride the Silver Bullet roller coaster during the re-opening day at Knott's Berry Farm to the full public and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the park after the easing of coronavirus pandemic restrictions Saturday, May 29, 2021 in Buena Park, CA. 

A view of the entrance as park-goers ride the Silver Bullet roller coaster during the re-opening day at Knott's Berry Farm to the full public and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the park after the easing of coronavirus pandemic restrictions Saturday, May 29, 2021 in Buena Park, CA.  ((Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images))

FOX 11 Los Angeles reported that the initial shots fired reports came in around 8 p.m. local time. News helicopter footage over the park showed the welcome gate lights were off by 9 p.m. 

Social media video showed park security tackling groups of young people to break up a fight. Additional footage showed a young male being punched multiple times by another park-goer on the pavement. 

Orange County Fire Authority said three people were injured in the fights. Two people were transported to area hospitals, while the third declined to be brought in for additional medical treatment. 

Park goers wait in line to ride the new ride called Knott's Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair  during the re-opening day at Knott's Berry Farm to the full public and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the park after the easing of coronavirus pandemic restrictions Saturday, May 29, 2021 in Buena Park, CA. 

Park goers wait in line to ride the new ride called Knott's Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair  during the re-opening day at Knott's Berry Farm to the full public and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the park after the easing of coronavirus pandemic restrictions Saturday, May 29, 2021 in Buena Park, CA.  ((Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images))

The park was supposed to be open until 11 p.m. Saturday for Knott's Summer Nights.

"The safety of Knott's Berry Farm's guests and associates is always our top priority," the park said in a statement. "On Saturday evening, the decision was made to close the park 3 hours early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers. This behavior did not align with our park's values, and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Knott's Berry Farm." 

The park was to reopen as scheduled on Sunday. 

