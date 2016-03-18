Business leaders oppose Missouri religious objections bill

Top executives from some of the St. Louis area's largest companies say Missouri's proposed religious freedom law could have a devastating impact on the state's economy.

Leaders from Monsanto, MasterCard and other firms joined Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon on Friday to express opposition to the proposed constitutional amendment.

The bill survived a 37-hour filibuster by Senate Democrats, moving it to the GOP-controlled House. If approved by the Legislature, it would go to voters.

The proposed ballot measure calls for amending the Missouri Constitution to create protections for businesses whose owners have religious objections to same-sex marriage.

MasterCard Technologies President Rob Reed says his company "condemns any legislation that has the potential to allow for discrimination in any form."

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced its opposition Thursday.