Bullets entering home kill girl, 11; suspect 'critical' after armed homeowner fires back: reports

An armed resident returned fire and critically wounded a 19-year-old suspect after a drive-by shooting resulted in the death of an 11-year-old girl who was inside her family's home in a suburb north of Las Vegas on Thursday night, according to reports.

The unidentified girl was rushed to a hospital, but her life couldn't be saved, according to police in North Las Vegas.

“It’s an unfortunate incident involving such a young person,” a police department spokesman said.

The girl was seated at a table with her two siblings, ages 14 and 5, when the shots were fired, family members told a reporter from FOX 5 Las Vegas.

The shooting, which involved multiple rounds fired by several suspects, occurred just after 9:30 p.m. local time, police said.

The homeowner's return fire struck a 19-year-old male suspect who was hospitalized in critical condition, KLAS-TV reported. Police were still searching for the other suspects Friday morning. It was unknown if the homeowner was licensed to possess the weapon.

“We are trying to do our best in the difficult situation that we’re in and that the family is in,” the police spokesman said. “So we’re doing our best, going to take our time, as we always do, and make sure we do it right.”

Previously, the FOX 5 reporter wrote that police were pursuing six suspects traveling in a gray Nissan Altima in connection with two shootings.

Early reports said one victim was an 11-year-old girl, shot near an intersection in North Las Vegas, and a second victim was believed to be a 19-year-old man, who was reportedly shot about five minutes after the girl in a separate area, according to the FOX 5 reporter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.