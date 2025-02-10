Brother of Parkland shooter arrested in Virginia for allegedly trespassing at three schools

The brother of the Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz was arrested last week for allegedly trespassing at three Virginia schools, authorities said.

Zachary Cruz, 24, was initially seen on Jan. 25 at the Woodrow Wilson Rehabilitation Center Complex in Fishersville, the August County Sheriff's Office said. That incident prompted an investigation involving the sheriff's office, the Woodrow Wilson Police Department, and the Virginia State Police.

During the probe, investigators reviewed surveillance footage from Augusta County Public Schools. It showed Cruz going into the properties of Wilson Middle School, Wilson Memorial High School, and the Valley Career and Technical Center on Jan. 25, authorities said.

"The footage shows Mr. Cruz approaching exterior doors, attempting to open them, and peering inside, indicating efforts to gain unauthorized access," a sheriff's statement said.

Cruz was arrested on Feb. 4 and charged with three misdemeanor counts of trespassing.

A day after his arrest, the sheriff's office addressed a video that was live-streamed on social media by Cruz's attorney. It didn't involve Cruz being present at any county school properties, authorities said. At the time the video was taken, Cruz was being held at the Middle River Regional Jail.

He was released on Feb. 6.

In 2018, Cruz was arrested for alleged trespassing on the property of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where his brother shot and killed 17 people — 14 students and three staff members — in one of the deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history. He was sentenced in 2022 to life in prison.

Zachary Cruz's arrest sheet in that case said he wanted to "reflect on the school shooting and to soak it in."