Infant twins found dead, 'foaming at the mouth,’ in back of car: police

Twin infants were found dead in the back of a car in the Bronx on Friday after their father told police he'd forgotten them while he went to work, officials said.

Authorities found the 7-month-old twins -- a boy and a girl -- foaming at the mouth around 4 p.m., according to police.

The 37-year-old father, who has not been publicly identified, is a social worker who said he unintentionally left his kids in the vehicle at 8 a.m. before going to work at a nearby VA hospital, police said.

The man allegedly told police he only realized his kids were in the car after he left work and started driving, the New York Post reported. Police said someone nearby called police after hearing the man screaming on the side of the road.

Police told Fox News that the father is in custody, but no charges have been filed. An investigation is ongoing.