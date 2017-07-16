Bride-to-be calls off wedding, throws party for homeless

An Indiana woman threw a party for the homeless after calling off her $30,000 wedding.

Sarah Cummins told the Indianapolis Star that she called off the wedding week ago but was left with a nonrefundable contract at the Ritz Charles and a plated dinner for 170 guests.

Cummins said she decided that rather than throw away the food she would bring some purpose to the event and contacted area homeless shelters.

"For me, it was an opportunity to let these people know they deserved to be at a place like this just as much as everyone else does," Cummins said.

Several local businesses and residents donated suits, dresses and other items for the guests to wear.

Three of Cummins seven bridesmaids, along with her mother and aunts, came to support her at the event

When asked about what she would do with her wedding dress, Cummins said “it’s too painful to think about.”

Cummins declined to give a reason for calling the wedding off.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.