Black students wrongly accused of leaving without paying

Police in a St. Louis suburb are reviewing what happened after 10 black college students were stopped by officers and escorted with squad cars to a restaurant after being wrongfully suspected of leaving without paying.

The incident occurred earlier this month in Clayton. Police Chief Kevin Murphy says an internal review was launched after complaints from the parents of one of the students.

The students, all incoming freshmen at Washington University, were walking to a light rail station around 12:30 a.m. July 8 when they were stopped by police and told they were suspected of leaving an IHOP restaurant without paying, even though some showed receipts.

After being led back, the manager told police the students were not those who left without paying.

The university called the action "unacceptable."