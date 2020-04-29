Biden sex assault allegations vs. the Kavanaugh case: How the evidence compares

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Biden allegations vs. Kavanaugh case: How the evidence compares

In 2018, in the weeks after Christine Blasey Ford publicly accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a party in high school, she was unable to produce any corroborating, contemporaneous witnesses to demonstrate that she had mentioned the alleged assault to anyone -- or even that she had ever met Kavanaugh.

In fact, Ford's friend Leland Keyser would contradict her narrative, saying it "just didn't make any sense." Although Ford claimed Keyser had attended the 1982 party during which the alleged assault occurred, Keyser had no recollection of the event or anything similar and asserted that it was implausible that Ford couldn't recall how she had gotten home or where exactly the party had occurred. Kavanaugh himself forcefully denied the accusation.

Nevertheless, Ford's accusation immediately reverberated throughout the nation's political landscape and dominated the coverage of every major media organization. Virtually all Democratic senators called for a serious inquiry or Kavanaugh's withdrawal from consideration for the Supreme Court. Later, similar uncorroborated accusations by Deborah Ramirez and Michael Avenatti client Julie Swetnick only added fuel to those calls.

This week, more than a month after former aide Tara Reade alleged that Joe Biden sexually assaulted her when she worked for him, those same Democrats and media outlets are mostly silent. However, critics argue that Reade has presented substantially more corroborating evidence than Ford did.

Biden himself hasn't addressed the allegations against him, and no one in the media has asked him about it during interviews. Representatives for Biden's campaign have denied the allegations. Click here for more on our top story.

Trump says US testing is why nation’s coronavirus case total tops other countries'

As coronavirus cases in the U.S. topped 1 million Tuesday, President Trump said it was because more patients have been tested than other nations.

“The only reason the U.S. has reported one million cases of CoronaVirus is that our Testing is sooo much better than any other country in the World,” Trump tweeted Tuesday evening. “Other countries are way behind us in Testing, and therefore show far fewer cases!”

The U.S. was the first nation in the world to reach the grim milestone, as states across the country wrestle with how and when to safely reopen businesses amid fears of economic disaster. The landmark number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. came just one day after global cases surpassed 3 million.

The mounting infections across the U.S. came as the coronavirus-related death toll exceeded 57,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. Click here for more.

Trump invokes Defense Production Act to keep meat-processing plants open amid fears of supply shortage

President Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order to ensure meat processing plants stay open during the coronavirus pandemic.

The order invoked the Defense Production Act, deeming the facilities a part of the nation’s critical infrastructure as concerns mounted that the U.S. food supply chain will be disrupted because of the contagion. The federal government also is supplying additional personal protective gear to plant employees.

Despite Trump’s reassurances that the food supply chain was not being affected by the outbreak, the announcement of the executive order followed numerous reports that meat processing plants around the country were struggling to stay open without the workers who have become infected by the novel coronavirus. Click here for more.

California faces civil-rights lawsuit after Highway Patrol bans rallies at state Capitol over coronavirus.

Pfizer: Coronavirus vaccine could be ready by this fall for emergency use.

Howard Stern stands behind comments suggesting Trump supporters take disinfectants.

FBI docs show extensive efforts to surveil Roger Stone, but no evidence of collusion.

Sean Hannity calls on Joe Biden to "be transparent" and unseal documents from his tenure as a senator that may include former aide Tara Reade's formal sexual harassment complaint.

