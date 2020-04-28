Hannity calls on Biden to 'be transparent and release those records' that could boost Tara Reade claims

Sean Hannity opened his show Tuesday by reacting to Hillary Clinton's formal endorsement of Joe Biden during a virtual town hall.

"They had a town hall focusing on women's issues," Hannity said. "You can't even make this up.

HILLARY CLINTON ENDORSES JOE BIDEN: 'I AM THRILLED'

"Now, of course, Hillary Clinton has quite a track record on women's issues," Hannity continued, "notably, let's see, helping -- enabling, some would say -- her husband in numerous coverups of sexual misconduct allegations during his political career and taking millions and millions and millions of dollars from countries that abuse women. And now, coincidentally enough, during the virtual town hall on women's issues, the very credible sexual assault allegation against Biden, it didn't come up once.

After Clinton announced her endorsement of Biden, Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who came forward last month with an allegation of sexual assault against the former vice president, told Fox News that she voted for Clinton in 2016 and was shocked to see she was "enabling a sexual predator."

Reade has also called on the University of Delaware to unseal documents from Biden's tenure as a senator, which she believes may include her formal sexual harassment complaint.

TARA READE BLASTS HILLARY AFTER BIDEN ENDORSEMENT: 'ENABLING A SEXUAL PREDATOR'

"So, is Joe going to be transparent and release those records or are they being ‘Hilaried' as we speak, magically ... disappearing?" Hannity asked.

While the Biden campaign has strongly denied Reade's claims, Biden himself has not addressed the controversy despite sitting down for roughly a dozen TV interviews since Reade came forward last month.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.