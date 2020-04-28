Byron York: Dems 'set themselves up' for Biden furor by adopting 'believe all women' mantra against Kavanaugh

Washington Examiner chief political correspondent and Fox News contributor Byron York said on "Special Report" Tuesday that Democrats set themselves up for accusations of hypocrisy by adopting the mantra "believe all women" after now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was accused of sexual misconduct during his confirmation battle.

"In 2018, when Democrats decided to challenge the Brett Kavanaugh nomination in the way that they did; with a very, very old, uncorroborated allegation from Christine Blasey Ford, and this completely off-the-wall gang-rape allegation from Julie Swetnick and Michael Avenatti -- when they chose to believe that, when they chose to actually use the phrase 'believe all women,' they didn't know it, but they set themselves up for this," York said.

BIDEN ACCUSER TARA READE BLASTS HILLARY CLINTON FOR BACKING DELAWARE DEM

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has yet to directly address accusations that he sexually assaulted Tara Reade while she worked as an aide for the then-U.S. senator from Delaware. Biden's campaign has denied Reade's charges.

Many Republicans and conservatives have pointed out the sparse coverage of Reade's accusations against Biden in the mainstream media compared to the wall-to-wall coverage of Ford's claims against Kavanaugh, which dominated the political news cycle in the fall of 2018.

"What's been amazing is that reporters have had a few opportunities to question Biden and they have not asked him about this," York said.

"He has never made a direct statement. His spokesperson has completely denied it and said it did not happen, but he has not made a statement about this."