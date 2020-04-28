US coronavirus cases surpass 1 million, death toll climbs past 57,000

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The United States recorded 1 million coronavirus cases Tuesday, the first nation in the world to reach the grim milestone, as states across the country wrestle with how and when to safely reopen businesses amid fears of economic disaster.

The landmark number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. comes just one day after global cases surpassed 3 million.

The mounting infections across the U.S. come as the death toll exceeded 57,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

New York remains the worst-hit state in the country, with 291,996 confirmed cases and 22,668 deaths as of Tuesday, followed by 111,188 cases and 6,044 deaths in New Jersey.

Infections in the U.S. far exceed all other nations, with Spain recording 229,422 cases and Italy on the cusp of surpassing 200,000.

The U.S. now makes up one third of global infections since the virus first emerged in the southern Chinese city of Wuhan last December.

China has officially confirmed just 83,938 and 4,637 deaths, though its actual numbers are widely suspected of being much higher.

