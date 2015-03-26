Bicycle of missing Louisiana college student found

Police have confirmed that an abandoned bicycle found under a highway bridge belongs to missing college student Mickey Shunick, Fox 44 reports.

Two fisherman reportedly spotted the bicycle in a remote, swampy area in Iberville Parish, about 25 miles from where Shunick was last seen on May 19.

Several police agencies are now searching the area for clues and have dispatched search dogs under the bridge.

"Police are asking the public to remain out of the area so that law enforcement officials can search," Cpl. Paul Mouton, a Lafayette police spokesman said in an emailed news release obtained by The Associated Press.

Shunick, a 21-year-old student at the University of Louisiana, was last seen about 1:45 a.m. on May 19, when she left a friend's house to go home. A video taken about that time showed her and, separately, a late model, white, four-door pickup truck.

Shunick is described as a white, with long, wavy blonde hair. She is 5-foot-1 and 115 pounds.

Police had asked area businesses and homeowners with video security cameras to review video from May 19 for any clues to her disappearance.

Click for more from Fox 44.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.