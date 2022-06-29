Baltimore police sergeant struck, dragged by vehicle during traffic stop is on ‘full life support’: officials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Baltimore police sergeant is on life support after he was struck by a vehicle and dragged while trying to make a traffic stop Tuesday night, authorities said.

The hit-and-run happened around 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told reporters outside the University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Center.

"At some point, the sergeant became engaged with the vehicle," Harrison said. "The driver hit the gas and accelerated, dragging the sergeant what we think is about two blocks and striking another car along the way."

The unidentified sergeant was rushed to the hospital.

"He is critically ill. He is on full life support. He will be headed to the intensive care unit in the not-so-distant future," Shock Trauma Chief Physician Dr. Thomas Scalea said.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the area where the incident happened is known for violence, adding that the officer was "exactly where he should have been, doing exactly what he should have been doing" in order to protect the community.

"It’s up to us as a community to support those who are out there trying to support us and make our neighborhoods safe," Scott added in his remarks.

While few details were available about the incident, Harrison said that investigators have promising leads that they believe will help catch the responsible suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police.