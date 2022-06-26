Baby formula shipment arrives from overseas in Houston, enough for 1.5M bottles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A cargo plane from Germany landed at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas, early Sunday, carrying more than 150,000 pounds of baby formula, according to a local report.

The shipment, part of President Biden's "Operation Fly Formula" operation to address the baby formula shortage, landed just before 7 a.m. with 10,500 cases of formula – enough formula for 1.5 million bottles, KHOU-TV reported.

The cases will be transported to the Nestlé distribution center in Fort Worth, which will distribute the formula to retailers across the U.S.

Global companies that make baby formula are bringing products into the U.S. after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) relaxed its import policy to address the issue.

FDA GETS COMPLAINT OF ONE MORE INFANT DEATH RELATED TO BABY FORMULA

Last week, the Biden administration said it would facilitate the shipment of more than 44,000 pounds, or approximately 548,000 eight-ounce bottle equivalents, of Nestlé Alfamino and Alfamino Junior specialty infant formula from Switzerland to Louisville, Kentucky.

Earlier this month, the FDA said that approximately 1.3 million cans of Gerber Good Start Gentle infant formula would be imported from Mexico to the U.S.

That shipment of nearly 33 million full-size, 8-ounce bottles – or 2.2 million pounds – is expected to be available from Nestlé on Gerber's website and at key retailers starting in July and extending through October.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of June 19, the White House said that "Operation Fly Formula" flights have imported nearly 13 million eight-bottle equivalents of baby formula.

Fox News' Julia Musto contributed to this report.