Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Windows at North Dakota senator’s office smashed by ax-wielding vandal

A glass door was completely destroyed

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 23Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities in Fargo, N.D., said Wednesday that they have identified an ax-wielding suspect who smashed windows at the office of a Republican state senator. 

Surveillance video showed someone at Sen. John Hoeven’s office wearing a mask holding an ax while walking up a staircase toward a door. He smashes a glass window beside the door, taking several swings before walking away.

A spokesperson for Hoeven's office told The Hill the vandalism was discovered Monday morning and that "we reported it and appreciate the dedicated work of our law enforcement."

The Fargo Police Department did not release the suspect's name. 

Calls and messages to Hoeven's office were not immediately returned. The police did not say if an arrest had been made or if one was imminent. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The department said a detective will complete a report that will be forwarded to the Cass County State's Attorney’s Office.

Your Money