At least 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in Northern California avalanche, authorities say

An avalanche at Alpine Meadows ski resort in Northern California killed at least one person and severely injured another, authorities said Friday.

The Sierra Avalanche Center warned of a possible avalanche at all elevations following a storm that passed through the area on Thursday, according to The Associated Press. The storm reportedly brought 25 inches of snow in 24 hours.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office posted an update on Twitter, saying it had dispatched a search and rescue team to look for survivors.

"PCSO deputies & our Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue (TNSAR) team has responded to #AlpineMeadows Ski Resort for avalanche near the Subway ski run," the tweet read. "One fatality and one serious injury confirmed."

Alpine Meadows released a statement confirming the death of one male skier, while another male skier was taken to the hospital with "severe lower-body injuries."

Law enforcement officers performed a search of the area with the help of K-9 units and do not believe there are any additional survivors to be found.

"Alpine Meadows Ski Patrol responded immediately to the scene and completed a thorough search of the area with the help of additional resort personnel and members of the public using avalanche transceivers, probes, RECCO Rescue System technology, and avalanche rescue dog teams," the statement read.

"Witnesses to the incident saw no other individuals involved, no additional individuals have been reported missing and the search was declared complete at 11:45 a.m."

The resort extended its "deepest sympathies" to the family and friends of the victims and said they will work with them "to ensure their continued care."

The cause of the avalanche is unknown, and an investigation is still pending.