Authorities: Woman crashed into police car, made bomb threat at Miami airport, faces charges

Authorities say a 33-year-old Honduran woman crashed her vehicle into a police patrol car at Miami International Airport and screamed that she had a bomb.

The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/17XFs32) reports that bomb-sniffing dogs turned up nothing after the incident Thursday afternoon. The FBI says in a statement that the woman faces federal charges and is expected in court Friday.

The FBI identifies the woman as Julissa Magdalena Maradiaga-Iscoa. Special Agent Michael Leverock says there appears to be no connection to terrorism, and there were no injuries.

Officials say the woman was driving a silver Toyota when she turned and headed toward the airport entrance, crashing into the patrol car. Police say she screamed at officers about a bomb in what they believed was Arabic, then English.

Airport spokesman Gregory Chin said the area was clear and all lanes open late Thursday.