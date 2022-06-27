Expand / Collapse search
Austin
Published

Austin, Texas officials report first presumptive monkeypox case

The Travis County resident potentially infected with monkeypox did not require hospitalization

By Paul Best | Fox News
Monkeypox not going to 'suddenly take off': Dr. Siegel

Monkeypox not going to ‘suddenly take off’: Dr. Siegel

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel weighs in on the ‘hysteria’ surrounding monkeypox cases but argues this virus is very hard to catch.

Health officials in Texas's capital have reported the first presumptive case of monkeypox. 

Austin Public Health said the individual was in close contact with someone else who was potentially infected with monkeypox and had recently traveled out of the state. 

In this Centers for Disease Control and Prevention handout graphic, symptoms of one of the first known cases of the monkeypox virus are shown on a patient's hand. 

In this Centers for Disease Control and Prevention handout graphic, symptoms of one of the first known cases of the monkeypox virus are shown on a patient's hand.  (CDC/Getty Images)

The Travis County resident is isolating at home and health officials are conducting contact tracing to ensure that the virus doesn't spread. 

MONKEYPOX MUTATING MORE THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT, RESEARCHERS SAY

 "While the threat of monkeypox remains low, we recommend that all Travis County residents be aware and seek medical care if you believe you have symptoms of the virus," Austin-Travis County Medical Director Dr. Desmar Walkes said in a statement on Friday. 

In this photo provided by the Unidad de Microscopía Electrónica del ISCIII in Madrid, on Thursday May 26, 2022, an electronic microscope image shows the monkeypox virus.

In this photo provided by the Unidad de Microscopía Electrónica del ISCIII in Madrid, on Thursday May 26, 2022, an electronic microscope image shows the monkeypox virus. (Unidad de Microscopía Electrónica del ISCIII, via AP)

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, fatigue, and a headache, followed by a rash that develops into lesions. 

The CDC has reported seven cases of monkeypox in Texas. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 