Atlanta Wendy's arson suspect, ID'd by Rayshard Brooks as his girlfriend, arrested

Atlanta authorities arrested arson suspect Natalie White, 29, on Tuesday afternoon for allegedly burning down a Wendy's fast-food restaurant at the same spot where Rayshard Brooks, 27, was shot dead by police. White is also believed to have been Brooks' girlfriend.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest on Twitter shortly after Brooks' funeral service.

"The Fulton County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit just apprehended Wendy's arson suspect Natalie White moments ago," the office said. "White is being booked into the Fulton County Jail right now. This case is being investigated by @ATLFireRescue Arson Unit. @FGTV @FultonInfo."

Fox 5 investigative reporter Randy Travis tweeted a photo of the arrest, alongside a surveillance picture that had been circulated in an effort to track White down.

ATLANTA INVESTIGATORS IDENTIFY SUSPECT IN WENDY'S ARSON CASE

"Suspected Wendy's arsonist Natalie White arrested less than an hour ago," he wrote. "Members of @GwinnettSO fugitive unit found her.@USMarshalsHQ took her into custody. Fire happened after #RayshardBrooks was shot by #AtlantaPolice @FOX5Atlanta."

White was being sought on charges of first-degree arson. The Georgia State Arson Board had offered an additional $10,000 reward on top of an initial $10,000 offer for any pertinent information that led to an arrest.

White's face was captured on video surveillance and shared during a news conference last Tuesday at a fire station on Manford Road.

Body camera footage of the shooting incident later revealed that Brooks suggested to officers he could go to his girlfriend’s house nearby, and he named White.

“You know, Natalie White, she’s my girlfriend. She left. I said, 'Baby, I’ll get Wendy’s and then I’ll go back ...'" he can be heard saying on the tape.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

White was booked into the Fulton County Jail, according to Fox 5.

Fox News' Bryan Lienas and Peter Aitken contributed to this report.