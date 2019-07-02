Two teens wounded in shooting in San Francisco-area mall

At least two teen boys were shot Tuesday, two other people were wounded and two suspects were at large in the aftermath of shooting at a San Francisco-area shopping mall. The mayhem resulted in panic among shoppers and the shutdown of two train stations, police said.

Paramedics took the two teenage gunshot victims to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center, hospital spokesman Brent Andrew told Fox News. The youths were listed in critical and serious condition, respectively. Two other people were injured and were taken to other hospitals in the area. It was unclear if they'd been shot.

Information on the nature of their injuries was not released.

About 4 p.m., authorities received reports of an active shooter at the Shops of Tanforan, a retail complex of over 120 stores in San Bruno. Dozens of police converged on the scene and searched for a gunman, KTVU-TV reported.

The Bay Area Rapid Transit agency shut down the 12th Street Oakland station as police searched “possible suspects related to the situation at San Bruno" inside a train." The station was reopened just before 5:30 p.m.

Officers knew who they were looking for, based on passenger descriptions. The San Bruno station and parking garage remained closed as of 6 p.m.

One suspect possibly got on a train, police said. The manager of a Finish Line store at the mall told the news station the first shots rang out at the food court. He said one suspect went upstairs and fired more shots.