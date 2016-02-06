At least one dead, seven injured in Florida strip club shooting

At least one person died and seven others were wounded in a shooting at a Florida strip club, police said late Saturday.

Tampa police Lt. Ruth Cate said that one person among those shot at Club Rayne had died and also said that another person who was injured in the shooting arrived at a local hospital separately.

Police said the 911 call about gunshots at the club came around 2 a.m. Cate said detectives were on the scene investigating what spurred the gunfire. Officer William Copulos but said there may have been a disagreement in the club.

Authorities said all victims were believed to have suffered gunshot wounds, but the nature and extent of all their injuries were not immediately available.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect in the shooting.

Club owner Roberto Mederos declined to comment on the situation, according to the Associated Press. Cate said it’s unknown when the club might reopen.

Police said the area of the street where the club was located would be closed to traffic until about 7:30 a.m.

