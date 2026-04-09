Artemis II pilot Victor Glover’s daughter steals spotlight in viral tribute: 'First daughter of the moon'

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As Artemis II races toward a historic return from the moon, it’s a daughter’s joyful, offbeat tribute to astronaut Victor Glover that’s capturing the internet’s heart.

Glover's daughter went viral on social media this week after posting a video playfully dancing while wearing a shirt donning a picture of her father in a space suit.

"When your dad successfully pilots Artemis II halfway to the moon ... & u forget the dance," Glover's daughter, Maya, wrote in an Instagram post.

The video amassed a staggering 21.9 million views on TikTok and Instagram as of Thursday afternoon, with companies including Walmart and Spotify weighing in on her parent's impressive feat.

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"This quite literally makes you generationally iconic," Instagram's official account commented on the post.

Walmart added, "'yeah my dad is out of this world.'"

"First daughter of the moon," Starbucks commented.

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Coach replied, "He's an icon."

Victor Glover is the first Black astronaut to travel beyond low Earth orbit and journey to the vicinity of the moon.

In a separate post, the California Polytechnic State University student shared a series of NASA-related photos from her childhood.

"The kid that built rockets in the garage wearing her dads aviator helmet just watched her dad launch to the moon on the most powerful rocket humans have ever built for all mankind," she wrote in the post. "We love you dad."

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Following a successful 10-day mission, Orion is expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean Friday night.

Re-entry remains a large hurdle, with dangers arising from the 25,000 mph high-speed return to Earth.