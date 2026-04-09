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Spaceflight

Artemis II pilot Victor Glover’s daughter steals spotlight in viral tribute: 'First daughter of the moon'

Maya Glover's video amassed 21.9M+ views as brands like Walmart, Starbucks joined the celebration

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Artemis II crew gears up for 'riding a fireball' at 23,839 mph Video

Artemis II crew gears up for 'riding a fireball' at 23,839 mph

Artemis II Pilot Victor Glover explained what he was most looking forward to at Wednesday night's space-to-Earth news conference. He said we just 'have to get back."

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As Artemis II races toward a historic return from the moon, it’s a daughter’s joyful, offbeat tribute to astronaut Victor Glover that’s capturing the internet’s heart.

Glover's daughter went viral on social media this week after posting a video playfully dancing while wearing a shirt donning a picture of her father in a space suit.

"When your dad successfully pilots Artemis II halfway to the moon ... & u forget the dance," Glover's daughter, Maya, wrote in an Instagram post.

The video amassed a staggering 21.9 million views on TikTok and Instagram as of Thursday afternoon, with companies including Walmart and Spotify weighing in on her parent's impressive feat.

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Maya Glover in viral video

Maya Glover shared a video on social media celebrating her father amid the Artemis II moon mission. (@mayalorinnn/TikTok)

"This quite literally makes you generationally iconic," Instagram's official account commented on the post.

Walmart added, "'yeah my dad is out of this world.'"

"First daughter of the moon," Starbucks commented.

Astronauts Jeremy Hansen, Christina Koch, Reid Wiseman, and Victor Glover standing during a welcome ceremony at Kennedy Space Center

Astronauts Jeremy Hansen, Christina Koch, Reid Wiseman, and Victor Glover attend a welcome ceremony at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 27, 2026, ahead of the Artemis II mission launch scheduled for April 1, 2026. (Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/AFP)

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Coach replied, "He's an icon."

Victor Glover is the first Black astronaut to travel beyond low Earth orbit and journey to the vicinity of the moon.

In a separate post, the California Polytechnic State University student shared a series of NASA-related photos from her childhood.

"The kid that built rockets in the garage wearing her dads aviator helmet just watched her dad launch to the moon on the most powerful rocket humans have ever built for all mankind," she wrote in the post. "We love you dad."

Artemis II crew members Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen, Reid Wiseman and Christina Koch taking a selfie during lunar flyby

In this image provided by NASA, Artemis II crew members, from left, Victor Glover Jeremy Hansen, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman and Christina Koch, pause to turn the camera around for a selfie midway through their lunar observation period of the Moon during a lunar flyby, Monday, April 6, 2026. (NASA)

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Following a successful 10-day mission, Orion is expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean Friday night.

Re-entry remains a large hurdle, with dangers arising from the 25,000 mph high-speed return to Earth.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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