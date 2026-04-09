Fox News Digital's News Quiz: April 10, 2026

Test your news knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz, featuring Tiger Woods seeking treatment after his DUI arrest and a controversial Apache helicopter flyover.

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Tiger Woods is seeking treatment after his DUI arrest and an Apache helicopter made a controversial flyover, featured in last week's News Quiz.

Test your knowledge of Tidal Basin traditions, baseball benchmarks and more in this week's American Culture Quiz.

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