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Fox News Digital's News Quiz: April 10, 2026

Questions cover Gov Spanberger dodging DHS questions and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker's Islamophobia accusations

By Fox News Staff Fox News

Test your news knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz, featuring Tiger Woods seeking treatment after his DUI arrest and a controversial Apache helicopter flyover.

Looking for another challenge?

Tiger Woods is seeking treatment after his DUI arrest and an Apache helicopter made a controversial flyover, featured in last week's News Quiz.

Test your knowledge of Tidal Basin traditions, baseball benchmarks and more in this week's American Culture Quiz.

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Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!

This article was written by Fox News staff.

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