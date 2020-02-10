2 Arkansas police officers wounded in Walmart shooting; suspect shot

A shooting at an eastern Arkansas Walmart Monday injured at least three people, police said.

Two officers were shot at a Walmart in Forrest City, about 85 miles east of Little Rock, KATV News first reported. The suspect was also shot, WMC5 reported.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately released. Forrest City Police dispatcher Chastity Boyd told The Associated Press that three people were shot inside the Walmart, but she didn't have information about the extent of their injuries.

No arrests have been made. A woman who was inside the Walmart at the time told KATV she heard 12 gunshots ring out before she and her husband ran out the front of the store.

“I’m scared,” Kim Bery, an employee who answered the phone at an autoparts store across the street from the Walmart, told The Associated Press.

Bery said she could see a lot of police presence at the Walmart and that Walmart employees appeared to have been evacuated into the parking lot.

Authorities are working to secure the scene, police said

In the aftermath of a shooting that killed 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 3, the retailer came under criticism for having insufficient security at stores. Walmart has since quietly expanded security at all its El Paso stores to include an armed off-duty police officer and a security guard. A spokeswoman for the company said in November that the hiring of off-duty officers in El Paso was not a blanket policy. It’s unclear what security measures were in place at the Forrest City store on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.