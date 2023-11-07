Expand / Collapse search
Arkansas

Arkansas state employee struck in the head by falling concrete

An Arkansas state employee was struck in the head by a piece of falling concrete

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
An Arkansas state employee was hit on the head Monday by a piece of falling concrete.

The employee was struck in a parking garage stairwell near the Arkansas Department of Human Services building in Little Rock, according to FOX 16.

The employee received medical attention and was advised to remain home for a few days to recover, a spokesperson for the state's DHS said.

An email sent to employees said that there was no indication of any structural issues throughout the building.

Parking garage near the Arkansas Department of Human Services

The Arkansas Department of Human Services' employee was hit on the head while in a stairwell within the agency's parking deck, according to Fox 16. (Google Maps)

The stairwell will remain closed while crews assess the parking deck.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.