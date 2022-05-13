Multiple people injured in shooting outside high school graduation ceremony in Arkansas: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple people were injured in a shooting outside a high school graduation ceremony in Hot Springs, Arkansas Thursday night, a spokesperson for the Hot Springs Police Department told reporters.

It happened outside the Hot Springs Convention Center following the conclusion of the Hot Springs World Class High School graduation ceremony.

Witnesses tell Fox 16 that a large fight broke out and shots were fired. Police said no arrests have been made.

ARRESTS MADE IN DALLAS CONCERT SHOOTING THAT LEFT 1 DEAD, 16 INJURED

GEORGE SOROS-BACKED POLITICAL GROUP SUPPORTING CANDIDATE IN ARKANSAS PROSECUTING ATTORNEY'S RACE

Hot Springs School District Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Nehus took to social media to confirm that no current students or graduates were involved in the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are still learning more details about the unfortunate situation that took place outside of the Hot Springs Convention Center, following our Graduation Ceremony," she said in a statement posted to Facebook. "We can confirm that none of our current students or graduates were involved. Our Law Enforcement Officers and staff will do all that we can to assist in the investigation. Our hearts and thoughts are with all individuals who suffered injuries tonight."