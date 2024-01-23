Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arkansas

Arkansas pilot killed in small plane crash at Little Rock airport, officials confirm

The AR pilot declared an emergency before crashing north of the airport's cargo building

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

  • The pilot of a small plane, identified as William Cope, 62, was killed in a crash at Clinton National Airport in Little Rock.
  • The plane, which took off from the airport on Sunday afternoon, declared an emergency before crashing north of the airport’s cargo building.
  • Cope was the only person on board and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pilot of a small plane was killed when it crashed at Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, authorities said.

The Cirrus SR 22 took off from the airport Sunday afternoon, airport officials said in a statement. 

The pilot declared an emergency, and then crashed north of the airport’s cargo building, authorities said.

ARKANSAS PLANE CRASH KILLS PILOT, INJURES PILOT'S DAUGHTER

The pilot was the only person on board.

Clinton National Airport

The pilot of a small plane was killed when it crashed at Clinton National Airport in Little Rock on Sunday, officials say. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Little Rock Police on Monday identified the pilot as William Cope, 62, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. Cope was pronounced dead at the scene.

5 KILLED IN ARKANSAS PLANE CRASH THAT HAPPENED SHORTLY AFTER TAKEOFF

The National Transportation Safety Board will work to determine the cause of the crash, airport officials said.