Arizona teen found dead, wrapped in blanket; parents arrested

A pair of Arizona parents are among three people arrested in connection with the death of their 16-year-old son, who was found wrapped in a blanket behind a stone wall last month, authorities said Monday.

Jon Imes and Amber-Leah Valentine, both 41, are charged with felony abandonment and concealment of a dead body, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said. Both called authorities on Feb. 25 to report their son had run away from their Kingman home.

They said the boy was last seen two days prior at around 10 a.m.

On Feb. 28, authorities found a body wrapped in a blanket behind a wall. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

On March 2, Amber-Leah Valentine called the sheriff's office to report having just freed her 14-year-old daughter, who was being held captive by her roommates, Richard Pounds, 34, and 389-year-old Shioban Gujda, both of Kingman.

The girl was taken to a hospital for medical attention. She told investigators she had been shot in the eye with a BB gun by Pounds and provided additional accounts of abuse in the home. The Arizona Department of Child Safety took custody of the girl.

Amber-Leah Valentine admitted to authorities that she and her husband lied to deputies when they reported their son missing. They said he was already dead at the time of the report. Jon Imes said he disposed of the body.

A search of their home was conducted and Pounds and Gujda were taken into custody. Pounds was arrested on suspicion of felony child abuse and aggravated assault.

The case remains under investigation.