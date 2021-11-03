Arizona police seeking 2 armed suspects in ‘terrifying’ home invasion: 'Sounded like an explosion'

Arizona police released footage of what a family described as a "terrifying" home invasion that took place last month as investigators continue to hunt for the two unidentified armed suspects.

The incident happened in Chandler, a city located about 22 miles southeast of Phoenix, shortly after 10 p.m. on Oct. 8, police said in a news release on Tuesday.

Police said the two suspects were armed when video caught them smashing through the home’s sliding glass door with what appeared to be a plank of wood.

"The victims were awake when they heard loud banging," police said. "When a family member went to the back door, they observed shattered glass in the interior floor of the home."

The homeowner, who asked not to be identified, told FOX10 Phoenix that the shattering glass "sounded like an explosion."

"I only got to see one individual kind of making his way in the house, so that was kind of terrifying to run into this individual," he said.

The two suspects then fled the home on foot through its backyard in an unknown direction, according to police. They were described as males in their early 20s, wearing dark clothes with black ski masks.

The homeowner told the station that he considers himself and his family "very fortunate" that no one was hurt, but was still "in a state of shock" nearly a month after the harrowing experience.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the suspects to contact the Chandler Police Department and reference report number #2021-110544.