Arizona
Arizona hiker hears woman crying for help, finds her trapped between boulders on 50-foot cliff

Woman, 20, was free climbing alone at Pinnacle Peak Park in Scottsdale, Arizona

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A woman found herself trapped between to large boulders on a 50-foot cliff in Arizona last week, but reached safety after another hiker heard her cries for help.

The 20-year-old woman told rescuers that she was "free climbing by herself" at Pinnacle Peak Park when she slid between the two boulders, the Scottsdale Fire Department said.

She said "her leg got twisted" between the large boulders and could not free herself.

The woman struggled for nearly two hours to pull her leg free but still could not get out from between the boulders, according to officials.

rescuers helping woman down park trail

The 20-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated for dehydration, fire officials said. (Scottsdale Fire Department)

Eventually, another hiker heard the woman’s cries for help and called 911.

Rescue crews arrived and found the woman wedged between the two large boulders and determined that a high-angle approach was the best way to pull her free.

Pinnacle Peak Park

Pinnacle Peak Park is located in Scottsdale, Arizona, about 33 miles from Phoenix. (Google Street View)

Crews used leverage and a water solution to slide her out from between the boulders, officials said.

rescuers at Pinnacle Peak Park

Rescue crews arrived and found the woman wedged between two large boulders on a 50-foot cliff at Pinnacle Peak Park in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Scottsdale Fire Department)

Paramedics treated the woman for dehydration before taking her to a local hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. No update on her condition was immediately provided.

Fire officials urged hikers to follow a series of safety procedures before heading out into the wild.

Hikers should always have a plan, according to the fire department, and always let others know there whereabouts. Hikers should also always have a charged cell phone, wear appropriate shoes and be hydrated before a hike.

Officials also urged free climbers to always climb with a buddy, and never to do so alone.

Pinnacle Peak Park is about 150 acres and has a variety of rock climbing routes for various skill levels.