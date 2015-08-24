Expand / Collapse search
APNewsBreak: New Mexico attorney general to investigate school district over hiring decision

By | Associated Press
    FILE - This Jan. 29, 2015 file photo shows New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas talking during a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M. Balderas, is launching an investigation into how the state's largest school district hired a high-level administrator who faces child sex abuse charges. Balderas announced Monday, Aug. 24, his office will look into why Albuquerque Public Schools' safety protocols were breached and Jason Martinez was hired in June before a background check was completed. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File) (The Associated Press)

    Jason Martinez is seen in this Denver Police Department booking photo dated July 18, 2013, in Denver, Colo. New Mexico's attorney general is launching an investigation into how the state's largest school district hired Martinez as a high-level administrator who faces child sex abuse charges in Colorado. (Denver Police Department via AP) (The Associated Press)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico's attorney general is launching an investigation into how the school system in the state's largest city hired a high-level administrator who faces child sex abuse charges.

Attorney General Hector Balderas will announce Monday his office will look into why Albuquerque Public Schools' safety protocols were breached and Jason Martinez was hired in June before a background check was completed.

Martinez resigned abruptly last week. It later surfaced that he faces six felony counts of sexual assault on a child in Colorado.

A lawyer Karen Rudys, interim assistant superintendent for human resources, says the district's superintendent, Luis Valentino, was informed multiple times about Martinez refusing to complete his background check and Valentino ignored those concerns.

The school board met behind closed doors for five hours Sunday.

A district spokesman didn't immediately return an email from The Associated Press.