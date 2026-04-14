Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Cruises

Anna Kepner's dad wants accused stepbrother in 'orange jumpsuit and handcuffs' after alleged cruise murder

Christopher Kepner says the 16-year-old accused killer is living with a relative despite being federally charged as an adult

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
close
Carnival cruise death victim Anna Kepner's family members arrive to court Video

Carnival cruise death victim Anna Kepner's family members arrive to court

Chris and Shauntel Kepner avoid reporter's questions regarding the death of the 18-year-old cheerleader. (Mark Sims for Fox News Digital)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The father of an 18-year-old allegedly murdered and sexually assaulted in her cruise ship cabin says her accused stepbrother is a "danger" who belongs in "an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs."

Christopher Kepner told the Daily Mail that he is outraged that the accused murderer, 16-year-old T.H., is still allowed to live with a relative despite being federally charged as an adult.

"We’re upset that he’s still out. We’re six months in, and he should already have been arrested, and yet he’s free to do whatever he wants right now," Christopher Kepner told the outlet. "That’s our problem. He’s been able to do whatever he wants and go where he wants, but the family’s been sitting here unable to do anything."

T.H. was initially charged as a juvenile on Feb. 2. He is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse. If convicted, the teen faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

ANNA KEPNER’S STEPBROTHER CHARGED AS ADULT WITH MURDER, SEXUAL ABUSE IN FLORIDA TEEN’S CRUISE SHIP DEATH

The Kepner family in an undated photo

The 16-year-old stepbrother, identified as T.H. in court documents, is accused of sexually assaulting 18-year-old Anna Kepner and intentionally killing her on Carnival Cruise Line’s Horizon ship. (Shauntel Kepner/Facebook)

The charges come months after the teen, affectionately called "Anna banana," was found dead onboard the cruise ship during a family vacation with her father, stepmother, grandparents and several siblings.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

"I want to see him in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs. He does not need to be free. He does not need to be in the general public, around any kids or women in general," Christopher Kepner said.

"He’s a danger to himself and a danger to others."

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

Anna Kepner sitting at a beach parking lot wearing a black top and jean shorts

Anna Kepner, 18, was found dead aboard a Carnival cruise ship on Nov. 7, during a vacation with her family. (Anna Kepner/Instagram)

Kepner said that the 16-year-old has shown no remorse since the alleged murder, the Daily Mail reported.

SEND US A TIP HERE

"He's still saying that he can't remember and that's about it. He hasn't apologized. He hasn't shown any remorse for anything," he added. 

Christopher Kepner wearing red hat arriving at memorial service at Grove Church in Titusville Florida

Christopher Kepner (center, red hat) arrives to a memorial service for his daughter, Anna Kepner, at the Grove Church in Titusville, Florida, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. The 18-year-old cheerleader was reportedly found dead under a bed on a Carnival Cruise on November 7. (Mark Sims for Fox News Digital)

On Monday, the U.S. Attorney's Office, Southern District of Florida announced that Anna's stepbrother would be charged as an adult.

LISTEN TO THE NEW 'CRIME & JUSTICE WITH DONNA ROTUNNO' PODCAST

The teen is facing possible life in prison if convicted, records showed. Fox News Digital has reached out to T.H.'s attorneys for comment.

"Our hearts go out to the victim’s family during this unimaginable loss," U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida said. "A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging serious offenses that allegedly occurred aboard a vessel in international waters. We will present the evidence in court and pursue this case with professionalism and care. As in every case, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

Anna Kepner's 16-year-old stepbrother walking outside a federal court building in Miami with his attorney

Anna Kepner’s 16-year-old stepbrother outside of a Federal Court building in Miami, Florida, Feb. 6, 2026. The teen is accompanied by his attorney. (Fox News)

Anna Kepner was discovered dead around 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 7 inside her cabin aboard the cruise ship. Authorities later ruled her death a homicide caused by "mechanical asphyxiation," according to documents previously reviewed by Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

According to investigators, she was found under the bed in her cabin, wrapped in a blanket and covered with life jackets. The cabin was shared with her stepbrother.

In February, T.H. was seen arriving in federal court in Miami. The teenager walked into the courthouse in a camouflage hoodie, his face concealed beneath a low-pulled baseball cap and a hood wrapped tightly around it.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
Close modal

Continue