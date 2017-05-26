All inmates captured after hijacking of prison transport van

An inmate being transported from a Minnesota state prison in St. Cloud to the prison in Lino Lakes hijacked a transport van full of other prisoners and escaped. By Friday evening, all nine inmates had been recaptured.

The incident happened about 11 a.m. Friday.

Minnesota's Department of Corrections said eight of the prisoners were apprehended a short time later, but one remained at-large until Friday afternoon, prompting a massive search.

Minneapolis police say the last inmate, assault convict James Mitchell, was arrested near Interstate 35W after he was seen in a park. Before his capture, state patrol helicopters and K-9 units helped search for him, and north Minneapolis residents were asked to stay inside and lock their doors and windows.

___

This story has been corrected to note that eight inmates were arrested a short time later, instead of nine.