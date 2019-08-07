Alabama woman severely burned alleged burglar's face by throwing pot of hot grease on him: report

An Alabama woman burned a man’s face with a pot of hot grease when he allegedly broke into her home last Thursday and pulled a gun on her, police said.

Officers said they responded to a domestic violence call to find Larondrick Macklin, 31, suffering from burns across his face. An investigation determined Macklin was the "primary aggressor in the altercation" and the woman acted in self-defense, police said.

He allegedly entered the woman’s residence with a firearm before she threw a pot of hot grease at him, the Decatur Police Department said in a statement. Macklin was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries. He was later booked on two felony charges of burglary and domestic violence, court records said. He’s being held on a $300,000 bond.

A police spokesperson told USA Today Tuesday law enforcement is not at liberty to discuss the nature of the relationship between the victim and the suspect in an ongoing domestic violence investigation. Some outlets, including AL.com, reported Macklin was the woman’s ex-boyfriend.