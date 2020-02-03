Alabama doctor pleads guilty to drug distribution charges over opioids

An Alabama doctor pleaded guilty Friday to distributing opioids from a clinic she operated in the state, U.S. prosecutors said.

Celia Lloyd-Turney, who operated a Choice Medicine Clinic in Huntsville, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful distribution of controlled substances.

Lloyd-Turney, 66, wrote multiple subscriptions for controlled substances to patients who were actively abusing other drugs, suffering from addiction, and selling the pills, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

Her guilty plea came while a federal jury in Huntsville was deliberating on whether to convict her 15 criminal charges, the DOJ said. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss the remaining 14 charges in exchange for Lloyd-Turney’s plea.

The investigation involved the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Huntsville, Alabama police department.

Lloyd-Turney’s sentencing has been scheduled for June 8, 2020. She faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.